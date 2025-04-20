Clase (3-0) blew the save but collected the win Sunday against the Pirates. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk with no strikeouts over an inning.

Entering on a streak of three consecutive scoreless outings, Clase unraveled in this appearance and picked up his second blown. This game marked the Cleveland closer's second game allowing four hits in 2025 after going all of 2024 without one such instance. Clase's confounding start to the season continues, as he's now pitched to an abysmal 7.84 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings.