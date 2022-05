Clase (1-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit and a walk in Monday's win over the White Sox. He pitched one inning and picked up a win despite blowing a save chance.

Clase coughed up a game-tying run in the bottom of the 10th inning but was credited with a win after Josh Naylor belted a go-ahead shot in the 11th. The 24-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 2.92 through 12.2 frames. Clase had tossed 6.2 scoreless innings since blowing his last save on April 23.