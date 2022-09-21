Clase (3-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out one in one inning, earning the win after blowing a save chance in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Clase has proven mortal in September, allowing five runs (three earned) across 10 innings, taking two blown saves in eight chances. While he stumbled in the 10th inning Tuesday, the Guardians exploded for five runs in the 11th to put him in position for the win. The 24-year-old still has a sparkling 1.39 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 66:10 K:BB through 64.2 innings. He's 36-for-40 in save chances.