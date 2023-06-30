Clase (1-5) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against Kansas City. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Clase was unable to close things out with a one-run lead in the bottom of the 10th, allowing a leadoff single to Nicky Lopez before surrendering a game-ending, two-run double to Freddy Fermin to take his fifth loss of the season. The reliever had converted his last nine save attempts coming in, with his last blown save coming back on May 19 against the Mets. He remains tied with Jordan Romano for the league lead in saves following Thursday's loss.