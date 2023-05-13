Clase (1-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and was charged with a loss against the Angels on Friday. He struck out one and was handed a blown save in one inning of work.

Clase was tasked with finishing off the 4-3 game but coughed up a pair of runs, though one was due to an error. After converting 42 of 46 save opportunities last season he's already blown four of his first 17 chances in 2023. Despite some struggles, he still owns a strong 2.21 ERA. However, Clase has struck out just 12 batters through 20.1 frames (5.3 K/9).