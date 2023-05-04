Clase allowed a run on two hits in one inning Wednesday versus the Yankees, taking a blown save.
Clase allowed a game-tying RBI single to Willie Calhoun in the ninth inning. While Clase leads the American League with 10 saves, he's also already blown three save chances, including two in his last three outings. He had four blown saves in all of 2022, so he's certainly been a bit off in the early going this year. The right-hander also has a 2.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB through 16.1 innings.
