Clase pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels. He did not strike out a batter.

Clase needed 15 pitches to complete the clean inning just a day after he was tagged for two runs in two-thirds of an inning in a blown save. The right-hander still leads the majors with 39 saves, but he's also blown 10 saves in a less-than-dominant campaign. He's at a 3.02 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB through 65.2 innings this season.