Clase earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Astros, allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth.

Clase worked around back-to-back singles to Yainer Diaz and Jake Meyers to come away with the save, needing just 12 pitches (six strikes) to do so. Clase has converted 10-straight save opportunities, with his last blown save taking place April 20 against the Pirates. He has yielded just one earned run since the beginning of May and has a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB across 28 innings this season.