Clase struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Clase had blown two of his last three save chances entering Saturday, but he had no trouble protecting a one-run lead this time around. He's only struck out 10 batters while walking four over 17.1 innings this season, but he's been able to limit the damage well with a 2.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He's now 11-for-14 in save chances and remains unchallenged for the closer role in Cleveland.