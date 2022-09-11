Clase allowed two hits in one-third of an inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

The Guardians brought in Bryan Shaw with a 6-0 lead in the ninth inning. That went poorly, with Shaw allowing three runs on four hits and a sacrifice fly. Clase entered the game with one on and two outs and allowed two straight singles for one more run to score before getting Max Kepler on a groundout to end the rally. Despite the shakiness, Clase was able to escape with no runs on his ledger for the second straight outing since his blown save versus the Royals on Wednesday. The 24-year-old owns a 1.36 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 61:10 K:BB while converting 33 of 36 save chances through 59.2 innings this year. He is now tied with Atlanta's Kenley Jansen for the major-league lead in saves.