Clase earned a save against the Twins on Saturday with a perfect inning that included two strikeouts.

Clase had no problem protecting a two-run ninth-inning lead, striking out the first two batters he faced and needing a modest 15 pitches overall to set down the side in order. The save was the first for Clase since last Friday, though that wasn't due to any struggles, as the closer notched two scoreless innings in non-save situations in the interim. Clase leads MLB in both saves (18) and save chances (23) this season.