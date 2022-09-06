Clase allowed an unearned run on two hits in one inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Clase allowed an RBI single to MJ Melendez in the 10th inning, but the Guardians' closer was able to erase the threat with a double play. Clase had limited the damage to two unearned runs over his last 12.1 innings, adding eight saves and a loss in that span. He's converted 25 save chances in a row and now has 31 on the year. He's also posted a tiny 1.09 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 59:7 K:BB through 57.2 innings.