Clase earned a save against the Twins on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one batter in one inning.

Clase entered the contest in the 10th inning with Cleveland up by two runs. He surrendered a one-out single that allowed the designated runner to score but navigated his way to the save. Clase hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his past nine appearances, and he has racked up five saves and a win over that span.