Clase earned a save against the Nationals on Saturday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Tasked with preserving a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, Clase needed only eight pitches to secure his 18th save of the season. The save tied him with Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals for the league lead, and he now boasts a ridiculous 0.31 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 29:2 K:BB over 29.1 innings.