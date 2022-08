Clase struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Clase is on a 7.1-inning scoreless streak, having allowed just two hits while striking out 11 in that span. He's converted 23 straight save chances and is now 29-for-31 on the year. The flame-throwing righty has also maintained excellent ratios with a 1.20 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 57:6 K:BB through 52.2 innings this year as one of the top closers in baseball.