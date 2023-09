Clase picked up the save Saturday against Texas. He allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning.

Clase now owns four more saves than any other closer in baseball with 41 despite having blown two of his last five save opportunities. The 25-year-old has solidified himself as one of baseball's best ninth-inning arms, having corralled 40 or more saves in back-to-back seasons while owning a career ERA of 1.92.