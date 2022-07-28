Clase pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the save in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

Josh Naylor's solo home run in the ninth inning gave the Guardians a one-run lead, and Clase was able to protect it. This was his sixth straight scoreless inning, though he's picked up just two saves in that span and only three saves in July. The closer is still one of the best relievers in baseball with a 1.31 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 43:6 K:BB while converting 21 of 23 save chances through 41.1 innings this year.