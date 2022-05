Clase struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Clase was called upon to preserve a one-run lead Sunday, and he needed just nine pitches to record his sixth save of the season. The right-hander has tossed four perfect innings over four appearances since the start of May and has converted all but one of his save chances in 2022. Clase has a 3.18 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 11.1 innings this year and has operated as the Guardians' clear closer.