Clase received a one-game suspension Monday for his role in an on-field brawl that occurred in Saturday's game against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

MLB announced a six-game suspension for White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, a three-game suspension for Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, and one-game bans for Clase, Guardians manager Terry Francona, Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol after reviewing the incident. Anderson and Ramirez are both appealing their bans, while Clase and Francona will serve their one-game suspensions in Monday's series opener with the Blue Jays. Trevor Stephan (18 holds, two saves) has operated as the Guardians' top setup man for most of the season and would presumably be the top candidate to step in for Clase as the team's closer Monday if a save situation arises.