Clase earned a save against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Clase was called upon to protect a 10-8 lead in the ninth inning and did so on just 14 pitches. Clase has eight saves in June and leads the American League with 25 total saves in what has been an amazing 2024 campaign. The 26-year-old is now 25-for-28 in save chances this season with a 0.70 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 39:4 K:BB in 38.1 innings.