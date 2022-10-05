Clase picked up the save Tuesday against Kansas City, striking out two while allowing an unearned run on a hit in the ninth inning of a 5-3 win.

Clase got into a bit of a jam to begin the ninth as a single and an error gave the Royals runners on first and third with no outs. After a run scored on a fielder's choice, the closer struck out the final two batters to end the game. It was his 42 save on the season and third in the last five days. He's allowed just two baserunners in his last five innings while striking out nine.