Clase (2-7) earned the win Sunday against the Blue Jays. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Clase entered with one out in the 10th to face the heart of the Blue Jays' order, then after the Guardians took the lead in the 11th, finished out the game. Along with his two wins, Clase has 34 saves in 43 chances with a 2.90 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP and 56 strikeouts over 59 innings.