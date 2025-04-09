Clase (2-0) got the win over the White Sox on Tuesday after tossing a perfect ninth while recording two strikeouts.
Clase made quick work of the White Sox hitters, sending them down in order on nine pitches. He wound up with his second win of the early campaign after the Guardians walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Tuesday was Clase's first appearance in 2025 recording multiple strikeouts, though he is still waiting to pick up his first save of the season.
