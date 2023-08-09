Clase picked up the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Clase worked around a pair of infield singles, inducing an Alejandro Kirk flyout to end the threat and earn the save. After blowing a save Sunday and serving a one-game suspension Monday for his role in a brawl with the White Sox, the 25-year-old flamethrower returned to notch his 30th save; a milestone Clase has now reached in back-to-back seasons.