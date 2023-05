Clase allowed one run on two hits over one inning against the Cardinals on Friday. He struck out two and earned a save.

Clase picked up his league-leading 17th save of the year despite narrowly finishing off the 4-3 win. He's now coughed up eight runs (six earned) over his last 5.2 innings. Clase's sporting a 3.60 ERA with an 18:5 K:BB and five blown saves through 25 frames.