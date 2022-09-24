Clase secured his 38th save of the season Friday against the Rangers, striking out one batting in a scoreless inning but allowing two hits and a hit by pitch.

Clase entered the bottom of the ninth with a 6-3 lead, but he did his best to keep things interesting. He retired the first two batters of the game before giving up singles to Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe and hitting Adolis Garcia on the wrist. Josh Jung grounded out to end the game, however, allowing Clase to open up a two-save lead over Kenley Jansen atop the leaderboard.