Clase (2-9) failed to record an out Monday versus the Giants, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits to take a blown save and the loss.

Clase gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Blake Sabol and LaMonte Wade, surrendering the one-run lead the Guardians had taken in the top of the 10th inning. This was Clase's second blown save in his last three appearances, and he's up to 11 blown saves while converting a major-league leading 39 saves this season. He's at a 3.15 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB through 66.2 innings. Despite his struggles this year, the Guardians have stood by the 25-year-old in the closer role throughout the campaign, and it seems unlikely he'd lose the gig this late in the year with the team's playoff hopes already quite faint.