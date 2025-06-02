Clase struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save against the Angels on Sunday.

Clase fired nine of 10 pitches for strikes and had no issue retiring the Angels' 5-6-7 hitters in order to close out the 4-2 win. He picked up saves on back-to-back days for the first time since May 3 and 4 and has now converted nine straight chances. Since his last blown chance, Clase has posted a 17:2 K:BB with a 1.23 ERA over 14.2 frames. He owns a 3.96 ERA and has converted 13 of 15 saves this season.