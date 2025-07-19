Clase got two outs in a shutout ninth to pick up the save, allowing one hit while striking out two, during Friday's 8-6 win over the Athletics.

The Guardians had an 8-3 lead entering the ninth inning with starter Slade Cecconi still in the game, but the Cleveland closer was asked to get the final two outs after Cecconi allowed three runs. One of those was a runner that Clase inherited, but he buckled down and picked up two strikeouts to earn his 21st save of the season. The 27-year-old hasn't looked quite as good as last year, in which he had 0.61 ERA in 74.1 innings pitched, but he's currently in the midst of a 13-game stretch dating back to June 17 in which he's allowed just one earned run.