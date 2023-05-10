Clase earned the save Tuesday against Detroit, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Clase picked up his league-leading 13th save of the year, closing out the Guardian's 2-0 shutout victory over the Tigers. The 25-year-old Clase has been dominant, allowing just one earned run over his last 14.1 innings. He's now 13-for-16 in save opportunities with a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 19.1 innings this season. Despite a career-low 5.12 K/9, Clase has been effective thanks to a stellar 64.3 percent groundball rate.

