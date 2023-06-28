Clase picked up the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Kansas City. He threw a perfect inning.
Clase took the mound with a 2-1 lead after a two-run ninth inning for the Guardians and recorded a perfect inning to snare his 24th save of the campaign. The outing moved him to 24-for-29 on save appearances and bumped him into the league lead for saves.
