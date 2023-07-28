Clase picked up the save in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the White Sox. He allowed two hits while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Clase was able to work around a pair of two-out singles, striking out Andrew Benintendi to close out the Guardians' win and pick up his 28th save of the year. Clase has now thrown seven straight scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk in that span. His ERA is down to 3.02 with a 1.09 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB across 47.2 innings this season.