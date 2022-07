Clase struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Clase finishes July having allowed only one run in 10 innings, which came in a non-save situation. He converted five saves for the month and now has 23 in 25 tries this season. The hard-throwing closer trimmed his ERA to 1.25 and WHIP to 0.69 with his eighth consecutive scoreless frame, and he's added a 45:6 K:BB in 43.1 innings overall.