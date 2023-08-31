Clase picked up the save Wednesday against the Twins, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Clase needed just 11 pitches to get through the back end of the Twins' lineup and record his league-leading 36th save of the season. He threw strikes on eight of those pitches and has now converted each of his last five save opportunities. Despite blowing two saves this month, Clase has still maintained a 2.92 ERA in August to go along with a 14:2 K:BB.