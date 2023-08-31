Clase picked up the save Wednesday against the Twins, striking out one over a perfect inning.
Clase needed just 11 pitches to get through the back end of the Twins' lineup and record his league-leading 36th save of the season. He threw strikes on eight of those pitches and has now converted each of his last five save opportunities. Despite blowing two saves this month, Clase has still maintained a 2.92 ERA in August to go along with a 14:2 K:BB.
More News
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Notches 35th save•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Earns extra-inning win•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Nails down 34th save•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Notches 33rd save•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Rebounds for 32nd save•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Tagged with loss, ninth blown save•