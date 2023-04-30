Clase (1-2) allowed two unearned runs on two hits in one-third of an inning, taking the extra-inning loss to the Red Sox on Saturday. He was also charged with a blown save.

Clase's scoreless streak came to an end at seven innings with the shaky appearance. He'd converted all six of his save chances over that span. For the season, the closer is 9-for-11 in save chances with a 1.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over 14.1 innings. It's not his usual level of dominance, but it's good enough to keep him in the closer role.