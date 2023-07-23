Clase earned a saved over the Phillies on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

In a game that featured very little offense, Clase was tasked with ensuring that a 1-0 lead held up for Cleveland in the ninth frame. The talented closer was up to the challenge, needing just seven pitches (six strikes) to retire the side in order. Clase went through a rocky stretch in late June and early July, but he's bounced back with five consecutive scoreless outings during which he's notched three saves and given up just one hit while posting a 5:1 K:BB over five innings.