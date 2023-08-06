Clase (1-6) blew the save and took the loss in Sunday's 5-3 loss against the White Sox. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits while striking out three over an inning.

After allowing a pair of singles to lead off the ninth inning, Clase struck out the next two White Sox as it appeared he would work out of the jam. However, a pair of errors allowed Chicago to tie the game 3-3 before Elvis Andrus drove in two more runs with a base hit, handing Clase and the Guardians a 5-3 loss. It's the first blown save for Clase since July 7 -- since then, he's thrown 10 innings without allowing an earned run, striking out 10 in that span. The 25-year-old right-hander is now 29-for-37 in save opportunities this season with a 2.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB across 50.2 innings.