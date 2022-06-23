Clase struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins.
There were a number of momentum shifts in this contest, but Clase finished it off with a drama-free frame. He needed just eight pitches to pick up his 17th save in 19 chances this year. The closer remains one of the more dominant relievers in the majors with a 1.48 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 33:4 K:BB through 30.1 innings. He hasn't allowed a run in his last 16 innings.
