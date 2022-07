Clase allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

Since the start of June, Clase has allowed one earned run, nine hits and two walks in 24 innings, a dominant stretch even by his lofty standards. He's converted 15 saves in that span and is now 22-for-24 in save chances this year. The Guardians' closer owns a 1.28 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 42.1 innings overall.