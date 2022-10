Clase struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Royals on Friday.

Clase became the first pitcher to reach 40 saves this season and he's done so with just 44 chances. He had no issue finishing off Friday's 6-3 victory with 16 pitches, including 10 strikes. He's now sporting a 1.40 ERA with a 73:10 K:BB through 75 appearances.