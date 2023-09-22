Clase picked up the save Thursday against the Orioles. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

After the first two Orioles reached safely in the ninth, Clase rebounded to strike out his next two batters before coaxing a game-ending flyout from Gunnar Henderson. Clase remains the lone closer with over 40 saves on the year. He's allowed just one earned run in his last six outings (five innings), lowering his ERA to 2.97 with a 1.15 WHIP and 63:16 K:BB across 69.2 innings this season.