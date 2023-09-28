Clase picked up the save Wednesday against Cincinnati. He allowed one hit over a scoreless inning while not recording any strikeouts or walks.

Clase allowed a hit to Noelvi Marte in the second at-bat after entering the contest with a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, but lucked out when Marte was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double. The right-handed reliever was then able to retire the next batter and secure his league-leading 43rd save of the season, needing only seven pitches in total to get through the frame. Clase has now converted four of his last five save attempts but he's also allowed at least one hit in five straight appearances.