Clase didn't allow a baserunner across an inning of work to earn the save Thursday against the White Sox.
Clase earned his second save of the season -- and in as many days -- by retiring the White Sox in order on 10 pitches. After allowing a run in each of his first two appearances of the season, Clase has turned in three consecutive scoreless innings while striking out two and allowing only one hit.
