Clase recorded his 18th save of the season Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Twins, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Cleveland closer fired 10 of 12 pitches for strikes in another dominant performance, with five of his pitches hitting triple digits on the radar gun, but there was still a little drama thanks to a third-strike wild pitch to Nick Gordon and then an Owen Miller error with two outs. Clase hasn't blown a save since May 9, converting 12 straight opportunities and posting a 0.47 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 24:1 K:BB through 19 innings over that nearly flawless stretch.