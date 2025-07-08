Clase earned the save against the Astros on Monday by throwing a perfect ninth inning without striking out a batter.

Clase rebounded from Sunday's blown save against the Tigers by retiring the Astros in order Monday, closing out a 7-5 win with three groundouts. His 2025 numbers -- a 3.20 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 39.1 innings -- aren't as eye-popping as last season's 0.61 ERA and 0.66 WHIP in 74.1 innings, but the flamethrower's underlying metrics remain strong. A 2.49 FIP this year compared to 2.22 in 2024 suggests he's still pitching at a high level. The jump in walk rate to 2.3 BB/9, his highest since 2019, has certainly contributed to the statistical dip, but Clase remains a top-tier reliever.