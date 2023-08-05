Clase issued one walk in a scoreless inning Friday, striking out one and earning a save over the White Sox.
Clase worked around a two-out walk to finish off the 4-2 win for his 29th save of the year. He's turned in nine straight shutout frames, lowering his season ERA to 2.90 through 49.2 innings. Clase has converted five saves during that span after blowing two straight prior to the start of the scoreless streak.
