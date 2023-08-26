Clase struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 34th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander fired 11 of 15 pitches for strikes and worked around an error that allowed Daulton Varsho to reach base with one out. Clase has been tagged for earned runs in only one of 15 appearances since the All-Star break, posting a 1.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 14.2 innings in the second half.