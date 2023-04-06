Clase earned a save against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Cleveland's bullpen blew a late lead to send the game into extra innings, but the Guardians' offense was able to put up two runs in the top of the 10th. Clase then came on to close the door in the bottom of the frame, throwing 11 of 15 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. This was a solid bounce-back after Clase blew a save chance by giving up two runs against Oakland on Monday.