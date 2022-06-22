Clase pitched a perfect 11th inning while striking out one to pick up the save in a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Twins on Tuesday.

The Guardians' 24-year-old closer has been rock-solid in 2022 and his clean inning of work in extra innings earned him his 16th save of the year. The total ties him for fifth in the majors and it comes on the back of premiere ratios. His ability to limit the home run has been a key part of his success this season, evidenced by his sparkling 0.31 HR/9 rate.