Clase pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out two on his way to a save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers.

Clase was asked to protect a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, striking out the first two batters he faced before Akil Baddoo singled and advanced to second base on a throwing error. The right-hander was able to escape the frame unscathed though, inducing a game-ending ground out by Riley Greene. The save was his 26th of the year and he is now 26-for-28 in save chances this season. Clase now owns a 1.32 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 47.2 innings in 50 appearances in 2022.